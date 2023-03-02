Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 40.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded down 74.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00209386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00100328 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00053305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053973 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

