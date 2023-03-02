Akamai Technologies (AKAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $91.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2023 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

2/15/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $137.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.29. 437,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,116.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,476 shares of company stock worth $550,898 and have sold 15,863 shares worth $1,415,867. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

