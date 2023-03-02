Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $27,060.00 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALG stock remained flat at $184.01 on Thursday. 18,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $186.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

