Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 4th

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

ALEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

