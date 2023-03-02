Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $914.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

