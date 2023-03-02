Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $914.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.