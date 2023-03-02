Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

ALLY stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,600 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

