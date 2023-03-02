Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 218,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 221,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Alpha Copper Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

About Alpha Copper

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, copper, and molybdenum properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located in the northwest of the community of Fort St.

