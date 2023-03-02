Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) versus Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Head-To-Head Review

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 896.43% 18.84% 10.01% Range Resources 28.54% 57.62% 18.58%

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

87.3% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altex Industries and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 46.81 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Range Resources $5.34 billion 1.23 $411.78 million $4.71 5.79

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Altex Industries and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 2 9 7 0 2.28

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

Range Resources beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

(Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership of interests in onshore oil and gas properties, purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, and the drill of exploratory and development wells. It also offers forced draft air cooler and heat exchangers, shell and tube heat exchangers, and maintenance and turnaround services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.