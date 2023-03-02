Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 246.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.01%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $89,000. Natixis bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
