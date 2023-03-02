AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 8.0 %

NYSE AMC opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,749,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 420,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.