American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AEO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 2,912,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Insider Activity

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

