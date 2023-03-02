American Software, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Software in a report released on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for American Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Software’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,288. American Software has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $458.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Software by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.50%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

