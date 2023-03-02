American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $41,568,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $138.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day moving average is $148.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.09%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.