American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $760.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.71. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Insider Activity at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that American Well will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,467 shares of company stock worth $804,544 in the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 4,427,986 shares during the period. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 3,374,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 2,620,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

