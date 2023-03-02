American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

American Woodmark Price Performance

AMWD stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $874.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.84. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Woodmark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 50.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Woodmark by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

