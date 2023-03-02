American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.
AMWD stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $874.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.84. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
