Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,174. The firm has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.06.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

