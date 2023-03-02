AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.23. AmmPower has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 0.38.

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

