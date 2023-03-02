Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 1,568,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,390. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

