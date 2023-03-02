Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 1,568,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,390. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.
Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
