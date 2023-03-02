Analysts Issue Forecasts for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$393.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.76.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.