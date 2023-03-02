Analysts Offer Predictions for iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 302,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

