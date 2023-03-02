Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FMC (FMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FMC (NYSE: FMC):

2/14/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – FMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/9/2023 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.54. The company had a trading volume of 280,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

