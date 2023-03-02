Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price at $15.64

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alphatec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.27. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

