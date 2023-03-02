Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $11.50

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $48,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.