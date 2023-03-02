Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Target Price at $37.67

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

