Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NetApp (NTAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2023 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2023 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00.

2/22/2023 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2023 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2023 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $65.14. 1,247,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,043. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

