Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.61

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Andritz from €61.00 ($64.89) to €63.00 ($67.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Andritz Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.77.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

