Ann Mather Sells 380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

