ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $299.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $328.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.93. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.