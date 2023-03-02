Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($31,182.43).
Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Anton Tagliaferro 1,000,000 shares of QV Equities stock.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($31,250.00).
- On Thursday, December 1st, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$92,300.00 ($62,364.86).
QV Equities Price Performance
QV Equities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is 166.67%.
QV Equities Company Profile
QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.
