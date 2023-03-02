Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($31,182.43).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Anton Tagliaferro 1,000,000 shares of QV Equities stock.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($31,250.00).

On Thursday, December 1st, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$92,300.00 ($62,364.86).

QV Equities Price Performance

QV Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

