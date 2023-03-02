Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.82

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.82 ($0.07) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:APAX opened at GBX 184.48 ($2.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £905.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,244.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.73. Apax Global Alpha has a 52 week low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 218 ($2.63).

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

About Apax Global Alpha

(Get Rating)

Read More

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.