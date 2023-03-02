Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.82

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.82 ($0.07) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:APAX opened at GBX 184.48 ($2.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £905.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,244.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.73. Apax Global Alpha has a 52 week low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 218 ($2.63).
About Apax Global Alpha
