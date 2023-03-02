APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.81%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 1,241,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,070. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

Get APi Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About APi Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.