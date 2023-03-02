Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of APGOF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Apollo Silver
