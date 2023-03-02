Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

Shares of APGOF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

