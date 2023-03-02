ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $2.17. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6,471 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

