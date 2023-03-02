ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $2.17. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6,471 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
