Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO Sells $22,700.22 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 1,434 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $22,700.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,406 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

