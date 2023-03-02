ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

