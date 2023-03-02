ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading Up 0.1%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 23,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $282.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

