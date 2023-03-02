Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

ARKAY stock opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $132.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARKAY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

