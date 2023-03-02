Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,242 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

