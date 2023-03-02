Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Arteris updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arteris Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 93,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.09. Arteris has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $39,712.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,095.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arteris to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

