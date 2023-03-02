Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 1.6%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63. 53,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 213,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ascot Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.39 million, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

