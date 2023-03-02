Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Ashford alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

See Also

