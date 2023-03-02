Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $13.15. Ashford shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 4,508 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ashford

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.