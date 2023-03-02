Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $13.15. Ashford shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 4,508 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
