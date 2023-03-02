Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Down 16%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) shares fell 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 305,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 636% from the average session volume of 41,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a market cap of C$26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

