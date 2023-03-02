Atlantic Securities Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.36.

Salesforce stock opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

