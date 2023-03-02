Atlantic Securities Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.36.
Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %
Salesforce stock opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
