Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $93,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

NYSE ATHM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 179,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,754. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.18.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

