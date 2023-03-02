AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31, Briefing.com reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,456.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,452.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,370.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

