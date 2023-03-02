AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31, Briefing.com reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $29.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,485.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,641. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,452.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,370.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AutoZone by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

