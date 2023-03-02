AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,899.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,456.37 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,452.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,370.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 125.55 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 740.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.