Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of RNA stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,694 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
