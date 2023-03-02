Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,694 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

