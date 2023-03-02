Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.97 or 0.00040112 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $71.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00220567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,371.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,803,564.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.73377579 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $48,839,865.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

